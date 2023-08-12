Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$980.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$875.00 to C$980.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FFH. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1,367.50.

FFH stock opened at C$1,128.03 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$612.00 and a 1-year high of C$1,146.68. The firm has a market cap of C$26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1,007.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$945.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$57.39 by C$9.39. The company had revenue of C$8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.08 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 174.6114551 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

