Royal Bank of Canada Trims Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Target Price to $40.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. 482,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,801. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The company had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the first quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 58.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

