Royal Bank of Canada Trims Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Target Price to C$4.50

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAZRF opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2023 includes interests in 246 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

