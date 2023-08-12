Royal Bank of Canada Trims Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Target Price to C$4.50

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PAZRF opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
