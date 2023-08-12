Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CFO Terrance P. Coyne Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.52. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 186.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 454.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RPRX. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

