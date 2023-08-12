RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

RumbleON Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of RumbleON stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.46. 755,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,509. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.24.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.24 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RumbleON will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stone House Capital Management purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,125,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,185,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,750 in the last three months. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 49,888,200.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 498,882 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 47.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 36.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

