RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on RumbleON from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RumbleON has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

RMBL stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.38. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RumbleON will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stone House Capital Management purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $1,322,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 275,000 shares of company stock worth $2,869,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 16.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RumbleON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

