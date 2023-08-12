SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Shares Up 6%

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 6,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 594,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 213.54% and a negative return on equity of 87.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

