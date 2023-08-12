Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

SAFE stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.30. Safehold has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 39.19 and a quick ratio of 39.19.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Safehold had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.00) EPS. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 65,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $1,399,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Safehold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

