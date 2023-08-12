Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

