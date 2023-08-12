Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAGE. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 12.4 %

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

