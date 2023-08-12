Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SGMT

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of SGMT stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

In other Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,850,275 shares in the company, valued at $61,604,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,850,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,604,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A

(Get Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.