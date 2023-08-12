Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in July

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Saipem Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 16,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,432. Saipem has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.