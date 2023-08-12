Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,042 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

