Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMMZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RMMZ opened at $15.77 on Friday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.

