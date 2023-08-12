Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,101,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,749,000 after acquiring an additional 625,187 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 824,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,412,000 after purchasing an additional 169,062 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,801,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 122,437 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $157.64 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $165.41. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.96.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

