Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $505,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $163.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.04 and a 200-day moving average of $156.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

