Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

ONEQ opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

