Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

