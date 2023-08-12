Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 262 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,835,000 after buying an additional 248,149 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,574,000 after acquiring an additional 310,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

