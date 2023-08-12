Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 713 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

