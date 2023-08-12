Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $273.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

