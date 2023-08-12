Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.04.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.33. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 53.95%. The firm had revenue of C$59.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1154477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

