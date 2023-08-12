Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

