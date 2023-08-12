Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT Lowered to $4.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGMO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.93.

NASDAQ SGMO remained flat at $1.08 during trading on Thursday. 822,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,646. The stock has a market cap of $191.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

