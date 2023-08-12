Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Up 216.7% in July

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

SNPHY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. Santen Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products, including Verkazia, which is used for the treatment of vernal keratoconjunctivitis; STN1008903, which is used for dry eye treatment; Eybelis for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension; Alesion, an anti-allergy ophthalmic solution; Diquas for the treatment for dry eye syndrome; and glaucoma products, such as Tapros, Tapcom, PRESERFLO MicroShunt, and ROCK inhibitor products.

