Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Up 216.7% in July

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance
SNPHY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. Santen Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.57.
About Santen Pharmaceutical
