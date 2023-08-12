Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Sappi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SPPJY remained flat at $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Sappi has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Sappi

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

