Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2023

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Sappi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SPPJY remained flat at $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Sappi has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Sappi

(Get Free Report)

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.