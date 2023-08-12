Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Acquires $3,701,132.05 in Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

SRPT stock opened at $108.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.16.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

