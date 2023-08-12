Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,955. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.16. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 34,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

