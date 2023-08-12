Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. Savaria has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $13.32.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

