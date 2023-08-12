Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 536 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 538 ($6.88) to GBX 536 ($6.85) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Schroders from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schroders from GBX 420 ($5.37) to GBX 430 ($5.50) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Schroders Price Performance

About Schroders

Schroders stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. Schroders has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

