Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,543. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

