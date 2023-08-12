Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 52,789 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,115,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

