Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHB opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.