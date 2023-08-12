Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Raised by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,794. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

