S&CO Inc. Acquires 9,770 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $20,634,000,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

LTHM traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,292. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.41.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

