S&CO Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 165.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

AR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. 4,116,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,084. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

