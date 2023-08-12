S&CO Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $693,051.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,163,700.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.7 %

Airbnb stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,411,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,064. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.