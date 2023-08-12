S&CO Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Down 1.0 %

AGCO traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.63. The company had a trading volume of 413,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,925. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.