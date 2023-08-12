S&CO Inc. Purchases 530 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,381,000 after buying an additional 140,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.62.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.77. 1,005,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,873. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $514.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

