S&CO Inc. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S&CO Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.89. 28,774,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,988,285. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a PE ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85.

Intel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

