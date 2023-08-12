S&CO Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 3.3% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ecolab worth $39,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 25,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,502 shares of company stock worth $5,172,054. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.