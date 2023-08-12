S&CO Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,109. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

