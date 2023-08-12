S&CO Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,732,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,650,000 after purchasing an additional 75,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,869. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.