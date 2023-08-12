Scot Frazier Rogers Sells 1,000 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $160,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,394.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 234.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

