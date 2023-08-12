Scot Frazier Rogers Sells 1,000 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $160,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,394.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.
FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.23.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
