Scotiabank Raises AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to C$35.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AutoCanada in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AutoCanada

AutoCanada Price Performance

About AutoCanada

OTCMKTS:AOCIF remained flat at $18.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.