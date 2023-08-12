Scotiabank Raises AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to C$35.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AutoCanada in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
