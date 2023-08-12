SCP Investment LP Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 0.3% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $138,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,092,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,739,681. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

