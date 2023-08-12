SCP Investment LP Purchases Shares of 8,800 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Suncor Energy accounts for about 0.3% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,887,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

