SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,802 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.35% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,784. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $515,600. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

