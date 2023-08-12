SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SEAS

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 0.5 %

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.94.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $237,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,209.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $515,600. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,070,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after purchasing an additional 716,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after buying an additional 441,000 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.