Seele-N Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 91.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $780,824.86 and approximately $1,986.83 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020756 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013881 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,443.80 or 1.00037173 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004117 USD and is up 845.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.